MALLORY — A man from Mallory is accused of kicking an EMT while being administered help for an overdose and then later kicking a police officer after being arrested.
Davey Justin Trent, 29, of Mallory is charged with obstructing EMS causing bodily injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, malicious assault on an EMS worker and attempted escape after the incidents which reportedly happened May 2.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the crimes occurred at around 11:30 p.m. May 2 after Cpl. Coty Crum and Deputy Johnny Morrison responded to the Mallory area over a possible overdose. When the officers arrived, EMS had already put Trent in the back of an ambulance and was administering medical services for the overdose.
Deputies say that while assisting EMS, Trent kicked one of the EMT workers in the nose, which caused the worker’s nose to begin pouring blood immediately. Deputies then placed Trent in handcuffs.
While in transport to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for processing, Trent reportedly slipped from his handcuffs and attempted to get in the front seat of the police cruiser. He then kicked Cpl. Crum in the right arm with his foot. Crum writes that he was able to stop the vehicle and place Trent back in handcuffs.
Trent was then transported directly to the Southwestern Regional Jail. Records show that he was found to have a capias warrant out of Logan County for failure to appear.
Trent was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins on a $20,000 cash-only bond. As of press time, he remains behind bars at SWRJ.
Other recent felony arrests reported in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Kenneth Ingram Adkins II, 43, of Bruno: Burglary (nighttime)
- Justin Earl Murray, 38, of Peach Creek: Manufacturing controlled substances
- Angel Lynn Bryant, 34, of Logan: Possession with intent to deliver schedule I (heroin); possession with intent to deliver schedule II (meth); possession with intent to deliver schedule II (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver schedule IV (Gabapentin); unlawful possession of fentanyl; conspiracy