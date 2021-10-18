MUD FORK — Police say a Logan County couple was shot to death Monday by their son, who was later fatally shot by officers after they say he opened fire on them.
According to Logan County Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci, Shawn and Karen Dempsey, both 52, were found dead from gunshot wounds after police responded a shots fired call at a home on Brogue Road in the Dingess Mountain area of Mud Fork at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The suspect in the shooting — Shawn Dempsey Jr., 32 — was the Dempseys' son. Police said Shawn Dempsey had an argument with his parents before the shooting, after which he stole their car and drove away from the home.
According to police, Dempsey took off toward the Mingo/Wayne County line and was later tracked down in Mingo County by members of the West Virginia State Police. While there, he drove through a roadblock set up by police and damaged a Logan County Sheriff’s Department cruiser.
Dempsey then drove toward the Twelvepole area of Mingo County where his vehicle became stuck. After he was cornered by officers, police said Dempsey began firing shots at them. He was killed in the standoff after police returned fire.
Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Dempsey, including the Logan County Sheriff's Department, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the Mingo and Wayne county detachments of the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.