MAN — A man from Accoville is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Buffalo Creek.
Kristoffer Jared Vance, 22, of Accoville, was charged with no seatbelt, fleeing with reckless indifference, fraudulent registration, no insurance and no operator’s after the Aug. 19 incident.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy C.L. Carter of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a “Click it or Ticket” patrol in the Man area on Aug. 19. While doing so, Carter says that he saw Vance not wearing a seatbelt while driving a black Pontiac G6 with a temporary West Virginia registration.
As Vance was traveling eastbound on Buffalo Creek Road, passing the Man Dairy Bar, Carter activated his emergency lights to attempt a traffic stop. That’s when Vance reportedly hit the accelerator and passed multiple other vehicles on a two-lane road.
Carter activated his emergency siren, and Vance continued on Buffalo Creek Road toward Kistler, passing two vehicles and almost striking oncoming traffic, according to Carter. Vance then proceeded toward Accoville at a high speed, passing multiple vehicles.
Carter writes in the complaint that Vance ran oncoming traffic off the roadway. Vance then drove onto Bronze Road, and then back onto Buffalo Creek Road, driving westbound.
Vance attempted to turn onto Low Ash Bridge in Crown. While doing so, he reportedly ran a vehicle off the roadway that was occupied by a woman and a toddler. After almost striking that vehicle, Vance hit the guardrail and exited the vehicle. He got onto the ground and was taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed that Vance had reportedly altered the registration for the black Pontiac G6. Vance was also reportedly found to have no insurance on the vehicle or a driver’s license.
Vance was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and then to the LCSD for processing. He has since posted bond from jail, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
