CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of child neglect after police say he overdosed on fentanyl while two small children were at his home.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy T.C. Johnson of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Feb. 26 about an overdose in Chapmanville. When he arrived, Johnson writes that EMS was already on scene and had administered Narcan to the accused, Wesley Joe Crum, 38, of Chapmanville.
According to Johnson, Crum said he had used fentanyl and that there was some left in the bedroom. Crum showed Johnson where he had hidden a small plastic bag, which reportedly contained 1.62 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.
Because there were two small children at the house during Crum’s reported overdose incident, Crum was arrested and has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
Crum was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez and is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time. The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority does not currently list any bond amount information for Crum.
Other recent felony arraignments listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Ryan Michael Adams, 37: Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); driving revoked for DUI, second offense — Feb. 27
- April Lea Cusic, 45, of Henlawson: Delivery of a controlled substance — Feb. 26
- David Randolph Tackett, 47, of Lyburn: Driving revoked for DUI, third offense; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; improper registration; no insurance; defective equipment — Feb. 25
- Clinton Roshaun Duncan, 26, of Winston Salem, North Carolina: Domestic assault; domestic battery; strangulation — Feb. 27
- Teresa Darlene Bradley, 60, of Clothier: Strangulation; domestic battery — Feb. 22
- Shena Leann Mcneely, 28, of Julian: Obtaining goods / money under false pretense; grand larceny — Dec. 15, 2020
- Shahtekia Lakaunna Brown, 37, of Holden: Driving revoked for DUI; improper registration; no insurance; expired MVI — Feb. 20
- George Maynard, 46, of Williamson: Driving revoked for DUI; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration; no MVI sticker; defective equipment — July 26, 2019