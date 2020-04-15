LOGAN — A Logan man faces charges after police say he spit on merchandise at the Fountain Place Mall Walmart store.
Daniel Damon Murphy, 43, of Logan is charged with threats of terroristic acts and destruction of property.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, officers C.L. Carter and K.R. Conley of the City of Logan Police Department responded to the Walmart store April 4 for reports of a man spitting on multiple items inside the store.
Upon arrival, the officers reportedly made contact with Murphy. The officers wrote that Murphy denied spitting and became agitated when they spoke to him.
Officer Carter returned to Walmart a day later on April 5, where employees told him the total cost of items destroyed exceeded $2,500.
Murphy’s bond was set at $75,000 cash only after being arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson. He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.
Murphy also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver in a different crime, according to a separate criminal complaint.