LOGAN — A Logan man is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property after several lights, signs and security cameras were stolen from the parking garage building on Main Street in downtown Logan.
Nicholas Gene Conner, 26, of Logan, is named in a criminal complaint dated Feb. 6 and signed by City of Logan Patrolman A.L. Bias. According to that complaint, Bias received a complaint from a victim on Jan. 24 that several items had been stolen from the parking garage building, which is located at 206 Main St. in downtown Logan.
Bias received photos from security camera footage. According to the complaint, a man had gone into the building on several occasions throughout the day of Jan. 24 and stole lights, signs and security cameras, and caused damage to the wall from ripping the anchors out that held up signs.
On Jan. 29, Bias received a voluntary written statement from a man who said he had seen Conner in the building on Jan. 24 while he was outside.
On Jan. 31, Bias received a voluntary written statement from Conner’s mother, who said she had not seen or heard from her son on Jan. 24. She also said Conner had returned and slept for a long time and was tired, but later left after he got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend.
Bias showed Conner’s mother a photo from the security camera footage, which she reportedly identified as her son, and stated that the toboggan he had on in the footage is the same one she gave him. Conner’s mother also reportedly said he had burned some items that may have been clothing at an abandoned building he stays in.
Conner’s mother also said she had asked him where he had been the day before, and he had told her that he did not know. She also said she had asked Conner where his backpack was, and he said he had left it in or around the parking garage.
The victim stated that the total amount of the stolen items was approximately $1,200.
Conner was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on Feb. 6 and was jailed at Southwestern Regional Jail, where he is currently held.