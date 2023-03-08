LOGAN — Police in Logan arrested a man and charged him with petit larceny after they say he stole an industrial trash can from a business in town.
Two officers from the City of Logan Police Department responded to a 911 call in the Slabtown area of Logan over a theft of property on Feb. 27. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, police made contact with David Gore, owner of 229 Stratton: The Gore Building downtown, who said he witnessed — through security footage — a man exit his vehicle and take one of his industrial trash cans.
According to the complaint, Gore told police that the trash can is valued at $200 and that the man placed it in the back of his vehicle. Following the incident, Gore posted an image of the vehicle and the male individual on social media.
Police say that through the social media posts, the man was identified as Eric J. Farmer, 33, of Logan. After being identified, Gore stated that he drove to Slabtown, located the vehicle, and then contacted law enforcement.
Police say that while speaking with Gore, Farmer was seen crawling out of a window at his residence. When asked where he had taken the trash can, Farmer led police to a neighboring residence, where he had placed the trash can in the yard.
Farmer was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor charge. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $5,000 10% cash or surety bond, and as of press time Tuesday, he has posted bail.