LOGAN — Police in Logan arrested a man and charged him with petit larceny after they say he stole an industrial trash can from a business in town.

Two officers from the City of Logan Police Department responded to a 911 call in the Slabtown area of Logan over a theft of property on Feb. 27. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, police made contact with David Gore, owner of 229 Stratton: The Gore Building downtown, who said he witnessed — through security footage — a man exit his vehicle and take one of his industrial trash cans.

