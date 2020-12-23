LOGAN — A man from Pecks Mill was arrested in early December after he reportedly stole a police officer’s wallet and made numerous fraudulent purchases with a credit card.
Kevin Ray Johnson, 41, of Pecks Mill was charged with 11 counts of fraud in connection with access device, nine counts of obtaining goods by false pretense and petit larceny after police say he stole the wallet of Jonathan Ziegler, a Logan County sheriff’s deputy.
Johnson was booked on Dec. 12, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Ziegler noticed that his wallet was missing on Oct. 22. The next day, he contacted his two banking institutions to freeze his cards.
Ziegler contacted his bank and found that his credit card had been used for 10 purchases in Logan County, seven of which were approved:
- $8.44 at McDonalds in Logan at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 25
- $12.71 at Taco Bell in Logan at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 25
- $84.10 at Rich Oil in Cora at 7:49 p.m. Oct. 25
- $116.07 at Kroger in Logan at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 25
- $144.66 at Dollar General in Logan at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 26
- $13.55 at Wendy’s in Logan at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 26
- $55.59 at Dollar General in Logan at noon Oct. 26
At 2:28 p.m. Oct. 26, the card was used for a purchase of $714.17 at Lowe’s in Logan, which the card approved only $209.80 for. At 3:39 a.m. Oct. 27, the card was declined due to insufficient funds during a purchase at the Speedway in Stollings for $16.53.
According to the complaint, the credit card was used one more time, but it was again declined due to insufficient funds.
While investigating the incident on Oct. 29, Logan County Deputy Jason L. Mathis spoke with Johnson and obtained a statement from him. Johnson was given an interview and a Miranda Rights form. He made a written statement and took police to the Water Street bridge in Logan to show them where the wallet was stolen.
According to the complaint, Johnson said he found the wallet and took the money, cards and badge, using the cards multiple times. Johnson said he was with two other people at Lowe’s when the purchase was made, and that he took the items from Lowe’s and traded them to a man for drugs.
Johnson was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez. He is currently behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail; no bond information is available at this time.