Both Man and Chapmanville Regional high schools have announced their class of 2019 valedictorians.
Man High School
Leading the class at Man High School is Grace Anne Crosby. She is the daughter of Thomas and Jennifer Crosby of Lyburn and the granddaughter of Marilyn and Tommy Crosby, Roy and Martha Toler, Harold and Garnet Triplett and Jim Perry. Grace has one sister, Abbey Crosby.
With a cumulative GPA above 4.0 in her high school courses, Grace has been involved in various clubs and school organizations including the Beta Club, the National Honor Society and the student council. Along with these academic clubs, Grace has also served as a member of the Math Field Day Team, as well as the Academic Games Team in previous years. She is also active in sports and was a member of both the volleyball and tennis teams at MHS.
Grace is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program and spends many hours each week working with elementary and pre-K students. She is recognized as a mentor for these young students and works to promote literacy and mathematics skills through interaction in various activities and events at their schools. As part of the program, she has volunteered at local elementary schools, worked in their field day events and carnivals, participated in the annual Read to Me Day program, and worked with young students in the Red Ribbon Week Activities for Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention.
Grace is active in community service projects including the local Victory Over Hunger campaign, sending holiday cards to the military personnel overseas and working with and donating to local blood drives.
Grace plans to attend the University of Charleston. She has already completed some early college courses through both Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Marshall University. Her career plan is to pursue a degree in the medical field and become a physician's assistant.
Man High will conduct its graduation at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school's gymnasium.
Chapmanville Regional
High School
Leading the class as valedictorian at Chapmanville Regional High School is Ryan Michael Chafin. He is the son of Michael and Amber Chafin and the brother of Kayla Chafin. He is the grandson of Marlene and Donald Chafin and Olivia and Michael Marcum.
With a cumulative GPA above 4.0 in his high school courses, Ryan has participated in various high school clubs such as track and field, National Honor Society, JROTC and cross country. Ryan was the president of the National Honor Society and worked with the organization's sponsor, Mrs. Workman, to facilitate Red Cross Blood Drives and other events such as Christmas in the Park and Toys for Tots.
Ryan will attend Alice Lloyd College, where he intends to major in biology for his undergraduate degree and then continue to the University of Kentucky to pursue a degree in biomedical science and become a researcher. Ryan received the Dean's Distinguished Scholarship from Alice Lloyd, which will cover his tuition for up to five semesters and grants him automatic acceptance into the Caney Scholars Program.
Before Ryan is enrolled in Alice Lloyd College, he will have already completed several college courses that will transfer from Marshall University and SWVCTC. He has also obtained college credit from AP Biology and AP Literature courses.
Chapmanville Regional High School will conduct its graduation at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Danny Godby Gymnasium.
A shuttle bus will begin transporting passengers from Chapmanville Middle School to the CRHS graduation ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. There is no charge to attend the ceremony.
Logan High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday. Biographies for the LHS valedictorians will be included in this Friday's edition of The Logan Banner.