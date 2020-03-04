LOGAN — A man and woman were arrested after City of Logan Police say two children were found dirty and neglected in the back seat of their vehicle.
According to criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, city patrolman Andrew L. Bias was dispatched to the DMV in downtown Logan for a stolen vehicle complaint on a red Chevrolet Cobalt with a spoiler on the back. William Ball Jr., 37, of Whitman, and Ashley Nicole Vance, 23, of Dingess were detained by Bias and Officer R. Adkins in a traffic stop.
The two officers say they observed two children, ages 2 years and 8 months old, in the back seat of the car. Both children “were in dirty clothes; and the car had trash, open food cans that could cut them, and vomit on the driver side of the car,” according to the complaints.
Ball was reportedly not supposed to be around the children, according to Child Protective Services. When two of the CPS workers went to get the children out of the car, one of the child’s diapers reportedly busted, and pieces of it went everywhere due to it being so soiled.
Bias writes that later on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, he was contacted by a CPS worker who informed him that the children had rashes and open wounds on their chest, arms, armpits, genital areas, toes, back and bottom. CPS also reported that one child had a black eye on their face, and that the two had not been bathed for a few days.
“William Ball is not allowed around the children, yet Ashley Vance let him be around the children while she had them under her/William’s care,” Bias said in the complaints. “(Ball) knew that he was not supposed to be around the children as well.”
Ball was arraigned on a $20,000 cash/surety bond by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson. Vance was arraigned by Williamson on a $3,000 cash/surety bond.
Both remain behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.