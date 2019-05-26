LOGAN - A man from Columbus, Ohio, and a woman from Charleston were arrested recently in Logan after a traffic stop yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia and large amounts of cash.
It happened on May 18. In a criminal complaint from Logan County Magistrate Court, Sr/Tpr Z.S. Holden of the West Virginia State Police said he was conducting road patrol in the Logan area when he spotted a blue Mercedes swerving across the double yellow line. When Holden ran a DMV query on the vehicle's registration, it was found that the registration was expired.
Holden performed a traffic stop on the vehicle near the State Police Bridge on W.Va. 10. When he approached the vehicle, Holden said he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Holden identified the driver as Thaabit Muhktaar Bashir, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. In the vehicle with him was Lisa Marie Layne, 50, of Charleston.
When Bashir was asked for his license, he said that he was from Ohio and did not have it. Holden then reportedly noticed an unsmoked self-wrapped marijuana cigar on the center dash of the vehicle, according to state police.
Bashir was then asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched for officer safety. On his person were a large amount of U.S. currency and two clear bags in his underwear, one of which contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and the other several round pills and a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to police.
Bashir was then detained for further investigation and the vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle was reportedly a larger amount of U.S. currency under the driver seat and two digital scales. The money was seized and placed into the WVSP Logan Detachment evidence locker.
An investigation found that Layne had driven to pick Bashir up and was letting him use her vehicle to transport the aforementioned items.
Bashir and Layne have been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Both were arraigned on bonds of $100,000 and are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
