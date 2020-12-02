LOGAN — A man and woman were recently arrested by the West Virginia State Police after they were said to be found with suspected fentanyl, heroin and other substances.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on Nov. 27, Senior Trooper T.J. Hannon and Trooper D.T. Bryant received a tip from a BCI Task Force member to watch for for a red Saturn Vue with temporary registration tags traveling southbound on U.S. 119. Hannon was told that the car’s occupants were supposedly in possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl.
Hannon and Bryant conducted a traffic stop on W.Va. 73 near Logan on a vehicle matching the description after they reportedly saw it cross the center line and weave within their lane of traffic.
Hannon said he asked the driver, Alexis Jones, 20, of Omar, to exit the vehicle, and he then asked her if there were any illegal drugs inside the vehicle or on her person, to which she reportedly said no. Hannon said he noticed a large bulge in Jones’ pants and when asked about it, she said it was heroin/fentanyl.
Hannon seized the suspected heroin from Jones and placed her into handcuffs. Trooper Bryant then had the front passenger, identified as Jamie Osborne, 32, of Omar, and a backseat passenger exit the vehicle.
A warrant check through WVSP communications reportedly showed that Osborne had a circuit court capias for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Bryant said he obtained consent to search the vehicle, which yielded numerous plastic bags containing white residue, two blue containers with an unknown white powdery substance, three small bags containing suspected marijuana, a Walther .22 caliber pistol and other drug paraphernalia.
Jones and Osborne have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit a felony. Osborne was also charged with his circuit court capias.
Both were arraigned on bonds of $100,000 by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson, and they are behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Monday.
The backseat passenger was not charged.