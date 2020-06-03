LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education wrapped up this year’s Local School Improvement Council presentations Tuesday, May 26, with a live stream featuring Man area principals and educators.
The stream began with a presentation by Buffalo Elementary School. The school reported academic success, specifically in math. Buffalo Elementary School fourth-grade math and science teacher Jared Walls said the school came in second place out of 1,572 competing schools in Imagine Math’s “March Mathness” competition.
“In my professional opinion, Imagine Math contributed to the excitement and success around mathematics this year,” Walls said.
Man Elementary School’s presentation was student-led, beginning with a student speaker and ending with a slideshow of students using school-provided technology and practicing their instruction from home.
South Man Elementary School’s presentation discussed the implementation of a “student of the month” program, sponsored by local restaurant Hillbilly Fire Pit. The video stated that students would be selected on a basis of “good grades, good behavior and great attendance,” and that Hillbilly Fire Pit would provide a free pizza for each recipient.
Man Middle School reported attempts to further learner engagement, as well as improving literacy. Man Middle School Principal Cynthia Caldwell said that after comparing the students Lexile levels this year with that of previous years, she has come to the conclusion that every student enrolled in the school’s “Read 180” program has improved.
Man High School reported academic success in test scores. Man High School Principal Patricia English said that the school’s essay scores were “better than the state and county,” and that the students’ SAT scores were “better than the district.”
Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center Principal David Adkins said the school’s accreditation will be renewed for three more years. He also reported success among the school’s EDGE program, which allows students to earn college credits at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and “get a jumpstart.”