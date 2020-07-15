MAN — A Lyburn man was arrested after Logan County deputies say he came into the Huff Creek Walgreens store in Man while under the influence of illicit drugs and demanded $400,000.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, when Cpl. Derrick Miller responded to a possible robbery at the Walgreens Pharmacy along Huff Creek Highway in the Man area. Logan County 911 dispatch advised Miller that a man carrying a bag and wearing a white T-shirt was inside demanding money and having the employees open cabinets.
911 dispatch further advised that the man was unarmed, but employees did not know what was in the bag he was carrying.
When Miller arrived, he located and detained Clifford Clay Caldwell Jr., 36, of Lyburn.
Walgreens employees told Miller that Caldwell had came into the store under the influence of drugs and demanded money in the amount of $400,000, stating that he had won the money from the lottery.
The employees also said Caldwell had them open cabinets behind the counter, and that he was carrying a brown bag that made them nervous. The employees said Caldwell also beat his hands on the counter, and they immediately called 911 because they were fearful of what Caldwell might do and what could have been inside his bag.
Based on employee statements and speaking with Caldwell, who admitted to being under the influence of illicit drugs, Caldwell was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery. Caldwell is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time, and no bond information is available.