LOGAN — Police in Logan arrested a man after they say he drove at a high speed with a 15-year-old on an ATV while under the influence.
Patrolman A.L. Bias of the City of Logan Police Department, along with city firefighters David Ferrell and Braxton Browning, say that on June 16, they saw a blue ATV being driven by an older male with a younger passenger. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the ATV was travelling at a high speed on Old W.Va. 10 and onto Stratton Street in Logan.
Bias writes that he initiated his blue lights on the ATV, but it continued to travel down Stratton Street. Bias reportedly later found the ATV at the corner of Holland Lane and Stratton Street.
Bias was advised by the city firefighters that the older male had switched seats with the younger male and that the older male was telling the younger male to go and not to stop. However, the younger male complied with Bias’ orders and did not attempt to leave.
Bias approached the ATV and writes that he immediately smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana emitting from the older male, who was identified as Travis Allen Epperhart, 26, of Logan. Bias performed a Terry Frisk maneuver on Epperhart, which reportedly yielded a small baggie containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana and a small pipe with ashes emitting an odor consistent with marijuana.
The younger male then told police that he was 15 years old.
According to Bias, Epperhart remarked that he “just smoked some weed and drank,” and, “I like to get f***ed up and drive around.” He then told Bias, “You won’t catch me again.”
Bias writes that Epperhart had no balance and was unable to walk without assistance, had a runny nose, slurred speech and was vomiting. Due to his condition, standard field sobriety tests could not be performed.
Epperhart was arrested and transported to the City of Logan Police Department for processing, and then to Logan Regional Medical Center, where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was later arraigned on felony charges of child neglect creating risk of injury or death, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with minors in vehicle, and no operator’s.
Epperhart has since posted bond from Southwestern Regional Jail.
Other recent arrests listed in Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Christy Ann Vest, 32, of Davin: Child neglect resulting in injury; DUI child endangerment (unemancipated and less than 16 years old); no operator’s; no insurance; failure to maintain control.
- Billy James Mitchem, 46, of Switzer: Driving revoked for DUI (third offense).
- Joanie Nicole Sturgell, 35, of Lake: Burglary (three counts); destruction of property; disorderly conduct; public intoxication.
- Tylil Turner, 19, of Chattaroy: Wanton endangerment (four counts); discharging firearm within 500 feet of dwelling (six counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm (habitual user).
- Rebecca Marie Vincell, 45, of Chapmanville: Burglary; child abuse leading to bodily injury; battery; assault.
- Dennis Cody Osborne Jr., 26, of Lorado: Burglary; battery.