CHAPMANVILLE — A man was charged and arrested in Chapmanville near the county line of Boone and Logan after police say he cut another man with a sword.
Daniel Jordan Hatfield, 36 of Chapmanville, was charged with malicious wounding, obstructing and providing false information in relation to an incident that happened April 21.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by West Virginia State Trooper E.M. Shafer, he was dispatched to North Fork Road after a call was made to 911 about two men fighting.
Once on the scene, the report states that the officer made contact with the victim, who was bleeding from his right leg, and the officer applied a tourniquet to the wound. The victim told the officer that the accused went back inside his home after the fight.
The victim told officers that he had been to the store, and his car broke down on the way home. He pulled into the accused’s driveway where the accused attempted to help him get back on the road before becoming “irate” with him.
The victim advised the officer that he had asked the accused for an extension cord and that the accused came back out with a sword and began swinging at him and struck him in the right leg.
The complaint states that the accused’s home is where the incident occurred and officers could not locate him there but did locate him approximately 100 yards away and brought him back to the scene. When an officer attempted to speak to the accused, he began using obscenities and identified himself as “Uncle Sam.”
When officers transported the accused to Southwestern Regional Jail, the report states he was being “uncooperative and volatile in nature.”
Officers obtained a search warrant for Hatfield’s residence, where they found a “large edged weapon with what appeared to be blood on the blade.”
As of press time, Hatfield was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.
