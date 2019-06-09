LOGAN - A man from Mullens, a city in Wyoming County, was arrested and charged in Logan County with child neglect resulting in risk of injury and other crimes after he allegedly fought an officer and damaged a cruiser.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, at around 12:30 a.m. June 1, Deputy G.A. Harvey with the Logan County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding 60 mph in a 50-mph zone. When Harvey approached the driver, Scott Allen Green, 29, of Mullens, he said he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage.
In the front passenger seat of the vehicle was reportedly a small child holding a liquor bottle with no child safety device on.
A preliminary breath test on Green resulted in a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .110%, well over the West Virginia limit of .08%. A search of Green through the Logan County 911 dispatch center showed that he was a revoked/suspended driver for unpaid citations and an active DUI.
Harvey then attempted to put Green in handcuffs, which reportedly resulted in Green pulling away and beginning a physical altercation with Harvey. During the altercation, Harvey said he could feel Green's hand on his gun holster.
Harvey was finally able to put Green into handcuffs and into his cruiser. When he did, Green reportedly slipped his handcuffs to his front and kicked out the rear left window. Harvey said Green then became combative, spitting on him and ripping his badge off his uniform.
Other deputies were called to the scene to assist, and during the process of removing Green from Harvey's cruiser to another, he reportedly became combative again, actively kicking and screaming.
Green was arraigned on a $15,000 cash-only bond. He is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.