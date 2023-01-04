CHAPMANVILLE — A man who was originally arrested in Ohio over a shooting incident was arrested in the Chapmanville area on Jan. 1 after escaping from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus.
Jacob Davidson, 38, was apprehended in the Chapmanville area by West Virginia State Police at 10:34 p.m.
According to police with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, Davidson had escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
Davidson had been in the hospital following an incident that police say happened Nov. 10. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson exchanged gunshots with a police officer following other shooting incidents that left one person injured.
Davidson was subsequently indicted on charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on, or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Davidson was transferred from the Crawford County Jail to the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital on Dec. 20.
After being apprehended in Chapmanville, Davidson was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail, where he is currently being held, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.
As of press time, the West Virginia State Police has not released any further details regarding the arrest as of press time Tuesday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol holds jurisdiction over the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital and is investigating the escape.