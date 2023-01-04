Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — A man who was originally arrested in Ohio over a shooting incident was arrested in the Chapmanville area on Jan. 1 after escaping from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus.

Jacob Davidson, 38, was apprehended in the Chapmanville area by West Virginia State Police at 10:34 p.m.

