MAN – Police recently arrested a suspect in connection with two thefts at Man High School’s baseball facilities.
Billy John Williamson, 43, of Davin was apprehended Tuesday, April 21, and charged with breaking and entering, transferring and receiving stolen goods and grand larceny in connection with the crimes.
According to Lt. Brian D. Cobb, the case’s lead investigator with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on April 14, he was contacted by Man High School baseball coach Michael Crosby, who said he found the baseball building located beside the school’s baseball field broken into and several items stolen.
When Cobb arrived, a pry and hacksaw were located, and he said it was apparent the tools had been used to pry and beat open the door to the building.
Three days later on April 17, Crosby called Cobb again to inform him that the concession stand had been broken into and that more items were stolen.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the stolen items were sold to people throughout the community. Police started recovering the stolen items, and each person identified Williamson as the person who sold or gave them the items.
When Cobb located Williamson, he reportedly admitted to breaking into the baseball building on two occasions and into the concession stand on one occasion. During his interview, he also reportedly said he stole the items due to his addiction to illegal drugs.
According to Coach Crosby, the total value of the stolen items was around $6,000. The majority of the items was to be used for a purse bingo fundraiser for the baseball team.
Around $4,000 worth of the stolen items were recovered by police as of Williamson’s arrest Tuesday, April 21, but the following items were still outstanding: Beats wireless headphones, blue Kate Spade handbag, red Kate Spade handbag, Zero Gravity chairs, post hole diggers, Epicurious cookware set, deep fryer, Crockpot and a Vera Bradley purse.
In a press release from the LCSO, both Cobb and Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter thanked the community for their assistance in the investigation.
“You are helping us to be able to give these items back to our youths and making those accountable for their actions,” Porter said.
Williamson was arraigned on a cash only bond of $30,000. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.