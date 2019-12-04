YOLYN — Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a man after they reportedly found marijuana, heroin and a digital scale.
According to information provided by a press release from the LCSD, on Nov. 23, Deputies T.C. Johnson and Cpl. B.A. Mynes Jr. answered a call from Logan County 911 about a caller who said a male was threatening to go to a mobile home with a gun. The home was located at an address along Hanging Rock Highway near the community of Yolyn.
911 also stated that the caller said there was a female at the home that had been using drugs. Once deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with the homeowner.
The homeowner gave deputies consent to come inside, and he was asked if there was anyone else in the home. The homeowner told deputies that his friend was inside, but that nobody else was.
While speaking with the homeowner, deputies say they noticed a bedroom door shut at the back of the residence. The homeowner reportedly said a male was asleep in that room, and when asked why the door was locked, the homeowner advised that a male and his wife were inside the bedroom.
Deputies then knocked on the door and gave verbal commands to come outside with no response. Deputies then forced their way inside the locked door and found Chad Michael Hunter, 31, standing beside the bed, along with a female, who was laying down.
Reportedly laying on the dresser beside the bed in plain view was a clear plastic bag containing a white powder, along with a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance. Deputies also reportedly located four bags of marijuana weighing approximately 42.3 grams, two plastic bags of what is believed to be approximately 5.6 grams of heroin and a tan digital scale.
Hunter was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was arraigned on a $50,000 cash only bond and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.