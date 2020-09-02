CRAWLEY CREEK — Police say they arrested a man in the Crawley Creek area of Logan County after he was found with suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine after pulling him over on an ATV.
That’s according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Trooper T.D. Adkins of the West Virginia State Police’s Logan detachment. According to the complaint, the traffic stop happened at about 10:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 when Adkins was conducting routine road patrol along Crawley Creek Rd.
Adkins writes that he saw a man traveling along Crawley Creek Road on a red Kawasaki ATV with no helmet on and no headlights on the ATV. Adkins pulled the man over.
The man operating the ATV was identified as Michael James Farris, 31, of Chapmanville, according to the complaint.
Adkins wrote that Farris was “extremely fidgety and kept reaching in his pockets.”
An officer safety pat-down on Harris yielded a distribution amount of suspected heroin individually separated and packaged, and suspected crystal methamphetamine inside his pants pocket. Adkins said he then saw a large purple bag sitting on the ATV, which had a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine and two sets of digital scales inside.
Farris has been given two charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — one charge for schedule I and one charge for schedule II.
He is currently incarcerated at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.
No bond amount information is available via the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.