MAN — A man was arrested after he allegedly caused a multiple car accident at the Trogdon’s gas station at Buffalo Creek while driving intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on May 2, Trooper Fields with the West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call about a multiple car accident at the parking lot of Trogdon’s gas station along Buffalo Creek near Man. One of the victims was injured and being tended to by EMS.
Fields saw a red Dodge Ram with Kentucky plates that had crashed into a red GMC Sierra c2500 and white Dodge Journey. Fields was told that the driver of the Dodge Ram was the accused, Danny Harper, 39, of Man.
Harper was located and detained. The man driving the Dodge Journey was transported from the scene by EMS.
Upon speaking with Harper, Fields writes in the complaint that he detected a strong odor of alcohol. Fields said Harper had bloodshot watery eyes and trouble keeping his balance while standing.
A witness said he saw the Dodge truck drive extremely fast through the parking lot, striking a Chevrolet pickup and then hitting the white Dodge Journey. The witness said he knew the man who was driving, and when Harper got out of the vehicle, he was extremely combative and started to run off.
The witness said Harper kept asking him, “Please don’t call the police.”
Harper took three standardized field sobriety tests, showing signs of impairment. Harper reportedly told Fields he had been drinking a six pack and some Jägermeister liquor.
Harper agreed to a roadside preliminary breath test, which returned a .197%.
Harper was placed under arrest and charged with DUI with bodily injury and DUI first offense. Harper was transported to the WVSP Logan detachment for processing, where Fields reportedly read and explained the WVSP implied consent form for the secondary chemical breath test.
Harper initially refused the test, but then changed his mind and agreed to blow into the intoximeter. Fields explained the proper way to blow into the machine, but Harper was reportedly uncooperative and did not listen to directions, so a breath sample for the secondary chemical breath test was unable to be taken.
Harper was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail and has since posted bail.