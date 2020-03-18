A traffic stop led to a man’s arrest after suspected methamphetamine was found hidden between his legs.
According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:18 p.m. March 12, Cpl. Nick Ticker initiated a traffic stop for a driver not wearing a seat belt. When Tucker approached the vehicle, he reportedly observed John David Gardner, 36, reaching under his left leg.
While speaking with Gardner, Tucker noticed a black set of digital scales and three Suboxone strips. After Gardner exited the vehicle, a white powdery substance was reportedly found in his seat. Gardner’s pants were also partially down and, according to the release, he “seemed to be in pain” while walking to the rear of the car.
While performing a frisk search of Gardner, he reportedly became “extremely tense” and clinched his legs together. Gardner later stated that he had some methamphetamine stuffed between his legs. Approximately 25.4 grams of a white crystalline-like substance was removed from his person.
Garner was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
In other recent arrests from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Lee Newsome, 43, was booked March 8 after a search of his home yielded suspected marijuana, 137 30mg Oxycodone/Roxicodone pills, two 20mg Opana pills, two sets of digital scales, several hundred clear sandwich bags and $11,809 in U.S. currency. Newsome was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and arraigned on a $50,000 cash-only bond, which he has yet to post as of press time.
Deputies also booked James Edward Frye, 37, on March 8, after he was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 4.54 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, one set of digital scales, 22 small individual sandwich bags, and $1,151 in U.S. currency. The arrest happened at the Little General store in Stollings, and he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Frye was arraigned on a $25,000 cash only bond, which he has yet to post as of press time.