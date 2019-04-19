Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - The Logan County Sheriff's Department recently arrested a Chapmanville man on home confinement and charged him with possession with intent to deliver.
According to a release from the LCSD, at around 6 a.m. Friday, members of the LCSD assisted Logan County Home Confinement Officer Chadd Martin with a home visit of Samuel Chad Pridemore, 47, of Chapmanville. During the home visit, a sunglass case was reportedly found open containing approximately 10 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Alongside the substance were small baggies commonly used for distribution. Pridemore was also found to be in possession of $1,050 in cash.
Deputy Gage Harvey placed Pridemore under arrest for possession with intent to deliver and his home confinement will be violated. Pridemore was originally sentenced to 90 days home confinement in March for possession of a controlled substance.
The substance seized at the residence is being sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory in South Charleston for positive identification.
Pridemore is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden on a $5,000 10 percent surety bond.