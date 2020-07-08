LOGAN — A man from Beaver, West Virginia, was arrested in Logan on July 5 after he allegedly broke a window at the Logan Kroger store at Holden Road with a shovel.
The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Deputy G.A. Harvey with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call through dispatch about a man that had busted a window out with a shovel at the Logan Kroger store along Holden Road.
Logan County 911 provided a description of a white man wearing an orange shirt carrying a shovel as the suspect.
When Harvey arrived, he reportedly witnessed Alan Dwayne Smith, 51, of Beaver matching the description given running with the shovel in the road in front of Kroger. When he spoke to Smith, Smith reportedly stated that people were chasing him and that the only idea that he had to get police to help him was to bust the window out of Kroger so that police would come and help him.
Smith was then detained and further investigation showed that he had broken one window with the shovel and climbed into the entryway at Kroger. Smith then reportedly attempted to bust out the glass doors to get inside where the employees were.
Smith is charged with nighttime burglary and destruction of property. He was arraigned on a $10,000 surety bond and is currently incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail.