MOUNT GAY — A Chapmanville man was arrested after police say he was caught masturbating in the parking lot of the Valley Market grocery store.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Deputy Joseph A. Lyall of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Lyall received a 911 call on Dec. 29 to respond to the parking lot of Valley Market on Holden Road in Mount Gay for a man who was reportedly masturbating with his pants around his ankles. While on his way to the scene, 911 notified Lyall that they received further calls about the man and that he had made his way to the dumpster on the side of the building.
When Lyall arrived, he reportedly found Anthony Lee Stollings Jr., 39, of Chapmanville, standing near the dumpster pulling his pants up from his knees. Lyall writes that Stollings was fidgety and staggering, and when asked what was wrong with him, Stollings admitted that he had used meth the night before.
Stollings has been charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Leonard Codispoti on a $3,500 surety/cash bond.