HOLDEN — Police say a man from Mount Gay recently attempted to sneak suspected heroin/fentanyl and money into the Southwestern Regional Jail.
The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court. Roy Brandon Cooper, 34, of Mount Gay is charged with aiding escape and other offenses relating to adults and juveniles in custody or confinement and possession of a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl).
According to Logan County Deputy Jason L. Mathis, the officer who signed the complaint, he had arrested Cooper, who had been placed in a temporary holding cell at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office before being taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.
When they arrived, Mathis told a correctional officer he believed that Cooper had placed at least one item into a body cavity before being transported. At 1:04 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Harvey contacted Mathis to tell him the jail had instructed Cooper to go through an X-ray procedure and that a correctional officer had conducted a strip search, where Cooper refused to comply on multiple orders.
According to the complaint, Cooper charged at the correctional officer, who deployed a chemical agent. Cooper was placed in an arm bar takedown by the correctional officer, and a small bag containing a blue substance and money reportedly fell out of Cooper and landed on the ground.
Deputies Harvey and Mathis collected the evidence and examined it at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. They say the bag contained 3.21 grams of a blue substance believed to be heroin/fentanyl, a $20 bill, a $10 bill, one broken cigarette, two receipts and two empty plastic bags.
Cooper was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez and has since posted bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.