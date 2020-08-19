LOGAN — City of Logan police officers arrested a man after he reportedly fired shots toward another man riding an ATV.
The incident happened Aug. 7 in the Lower Varney Road area within the city limits of Logan.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by officers J.P. Ziegler and E.L. Maynard, they received a call from Logan County 911 advising them that a red Chevrolet with a partial West Virginia license plate had fired shots at a caller and had fled the scene toward Dingess Street downtown.
The 911 caller also advised there were four occupants inside the vehicle who shot at him.
Maynard saw a red Chevrolet Impala matching the license plate traveling on Dingess Street and executed a felony traffic stop on the car.
Inside the car were four individuals — one of which was reportedly the accused shooter, Denny Ray Hensley, 53, of Midkiff, who was in the driver’s seat.
The other three passengers told police there was a small altercation with a man on an ATV on Lower Varney Road, which led to Hensley getting mad and firing multiple shots from a pistol toward the victim.
Patrolman A.L. Bias responded to the location and reportedly found a black Ruger SR9C 9mm pistol with one round chambered under the front driver’s seat.
Police noted in the complaint that Hensley appeared to be under the influence, leading them to perform a standardized field sobriety test on him.
During the second test, the walk and turn, Hensley was reportedly unable to maintain his balance during the instruction stage, and he raised his arms for balance during the duration of the test.
The third test Hensley was subjected to was the one-leg stand.
During that test, Hensley raised his left foot approximately 12 inches off the ground, did not keep his foot parallel to the ground as he was instructed to, used his arms for balancing, swayed while attempting to balance and hopped and put his foot down at approximately 10 seconds.
Finally, police performed a series of Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (A.R.I.D.E.) tests, which Hensley reportedly showed signs of impairment.
Hensley was placed under arrest and taken to Logan Regional Medical Center for a voluntary blood draw.
Afterward, he was taken to the LPD for processing, where a criminal history revealed that he has a previous criminal arrest history of armed robbery on Oct. 9, 1990; two counts of attempted murder on Oct. 12, 1990; aggravated robbery on Oct. 2, 1992; wanton endangerment on April 16, 2003; and a U.S. Marshals weapon charge on July 20, 2006.
Hensley has been charged with prohibited person with a firearm, wanton endangerment, malicious assault, brandishing and driving under the influence.
He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson a full cash-only bond of $50,000 and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.