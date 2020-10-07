OMAR — A man has been arrested and charged with stealing copper wire in the Omar area.
According to a criminal complaint from Logan County Magistrate Court, law enforcement received information of men stealing copper near Sandy Bottom Road at Omar. When Cpl. Tucker arrived, he reportedly observed a man carrying a roll of copper wire out of the mountain behind Sandy Bottom.
The man dropped the wire and fled until eventually complying with Tucker’s demands to stop. Another male suspect on the mountain fled on foot.
Deputies located a gray Chevrolet truck parked along the railroad track behind the Omar Quick Stop that was not properly registered.
Inside the bed of the truck, deputies reportedly located a large amount of copper, and there was also copper lying on the ground where the two men were taking it from.
A Logan County sheriff’s deputy contacted AEP and spoke with Al Smith, the superintendent of the Logan office, who said the copper was more than $1,000 in value and that more than $2,500 in property was destroyed.
Jerry Jerome McNeely, 32, of Omar, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, grand larceny, destruction of property, transferring/receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit destruction of property.
McNeely was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $75,000 multiple 10% and surety bond. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail. The other suspect has not been arrested as of press time Tuesday.