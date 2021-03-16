MILL CREEK — A man has been charged with first-degree arson after police say he admitted to setting a house on fire at Mill Creek on Tuesday after getting into an argument with his girlfriend.
According to a news release provided by Sgt. Nick Booth of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, members of the LCSD were called to the scene of a house fire along Mill Creek Road early Tuesday. While in route to the scene, they located David Allen King, 27, walking along the roadside.
Police say King matched the description provided by witnesses as the person who started the fire. He was transported back to the LCSD, where he was read and signed a Miranda rights form and then interviewed.
Police say that during the interview, King admitted to getting into an argument with his girlfriend and flipping a lit cigarette through a broken window.
He then reportedly said he reached through the window and set the curtains on fire with a cigarette lighter.
King has been charged with first-degree arson for the crime and is awaiting arraignment in Logan County Magistrate Court as of noon Tuesday.
Deputy Jason Mathis is the lead officer in the investigation.