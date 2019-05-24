LOGAN - A man from Minnesota is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail after a search of a room at the Candlewood Suites hotel in Logan yielded a substantial amount of drugs.
The bust happened Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, City of Logan Patrolman J.P. Ziegler assisted West Virginia State Police Trooper T.D. Adkins on a traffic stop on W.Va. 10. During the stop, both officers were given written consent from Scott Thomas Keeler to conduct a search of his room at the hotel.
Keeler told the officers that he was rooming with a friend, Kim Lee Baerenwald, 52, of Montevideo, Minnesota, and that the room was rented in his name.
When officers got to the room, Baerenwald advised police that a large black and red bag was his and gave permission to have it searched. Ziegler located an "Elmers PROBOND Wood Filler" container inside of a blue shoe that contained one white Bayer aspirin container with a white powdery substance and one orange container with a white powdery substance. Baerenwald advised that both packages contained cocaine.
Ziegler then reportedly located one clear container that contained one green pill with a Transformers logo, one blue pill with a skull logo, one pink pill with a Volkswagen logo and one peach pill with a skull logo. Baerenwald said those pills were ecstasy.
Also found in the same container, in a small yellow circular container, were three white pills identified as hydrocodone 10 mg and one white pill identified as zolpidem tartrate 10 mg. Baerenwald was also found to have one white oval container containing a white powdery substance that he advised was cocaine.
Baerenwald is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was arraigned on a $75,000 multiple 10% or surety bond.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.