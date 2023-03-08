Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Five houses were destroyed by fire on March 1 in Williamson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, the Williamson Police Department charged Eugene Kitchen, 53 from Inez, Kentucky with arson and other charges related to this fire. As of press deadlines, he was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety bond.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you