A Whitman man was recently charged with both daytime and nighttime attempted burglary in two separate criminal complaints both dated Sept. 10. According to the first complaint, filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on Sept. 10 by West Virginia State Police Cpl. J.K. Harris, a man reported an unknown white male attempting to enter his residence during the night. The man said the suspect was observed on a security camera as he approached the front gate of the fence in front of the victim’s house. The suspect was then reportedly seen removing a pistol from his pocket as he entered the gate and approached the front door of the residence. He attempted to open the front door of the residence with the pistol in one hand. When it failed to open, the suspect attempted to enter through a second door before exiting the gate. According to the second complaint, which was filed in Logan County Magistrate Court that same day by Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason L. Mathis, at approximately 6:43 a.m., the same man reportedly attempted to enter an outbuilding behind the victim’s residence and then attempted to enter the rear door of the residence. The victim provided surveillance video of the incident. One female victim identified the suspect as “Bubba” Sheppard, whose actual name, according to the complaint, is Morgan Andrew Sheppard, 27, of Whitman. On Sept. 11, both officers reportedly made contact with Sheppard at Logan Regional Medical Center, where police say he admitted to being the person on the video. Sheppard further advised that he could not remember anything that had occurred that night into later in the day due to being highly intoxicated. Sheppard was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a bond of $50,000, which he has since posted.
