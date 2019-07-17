CHERRY TREE An Amherstdale man is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, tampering with automobiles and possession of a controlled substance after he was arrested for reportedly attempting to break in to Premium Towing at Cherry Tree.
According to a criminal complaint, on July 4, Deputy Jason L. Mathis with the Logan County Sheriff's Department was on patrol in the Cherry Tree area when he noticed that the storage lot gate had been disassembled. He saw a man sitting in a blue 2002 Dodge Intrepid and then turned around and noticed the man with a screwdriver attempting to break into the trunk of the vehicle.
Mathis called Premium Towing's office manager, David Hopkins, and asked if anyone was supposed to be in the lot, to which Hopkins said no. While Hopkins was en-route, the man continued to try to break in to the trunk, eventually gaining access.
Mathis made contact with the accused, Ricky Gene Bragg, 57, of Amherstdale, who said it was his vehicle and that it had been towed. Bragg was put into handcuffs for officer safety and then patted down, at which time Mathis reportedly found a small black bottle marked OneTouch Verio Test Strips, which contained four white capsules marked Pfizer PGN 50, believed to be a schedule V prescription medication.
In his report, Mathis noted that Bragg appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and demonstrated signs of impairment.
When the registration was run on the impounded vehicle, the plate on it did not belong to the vehicle, but the VIN number came back registered to Bragg.
During the investigation, it was also found that Bragg attempted to gain access into the front door of Premium Towing, causing damage to the lock mechanism on the door and also damage to the lock on the impound storage lock. Bragg further attempted to scrape the wrap window coating from the window, causing damage to it.
CCTV footage showed that Bragg had been around Premium Towing since 4 a.m. that morning and had entered several company vehicles, removed tools from a wrecker, removed the pins from the gate, entered the posted storage lot and entered several of the vehicles on the storage lot.
Bragg was arraigned on a $30,000 bond, which he has since posted.