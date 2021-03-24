JUSTICE ADDITION — Police arrested a man after they say he stood in the road shouting obscenities and exposing himself to traffic.
The incident happened Thursday, March 18, near the One Stop/Exxon gas station in Justice Addition. According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, when Deputy Zach Lilly arrived, he reportedly found Malcolm Ray Meade Jr., 33, still blocking traffic. Meade was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and pedestrian in a roadway.
Meade was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail, where he is still currently being held as of the time of writing. No bond information is currently listed by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
Other recent arrests made by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department include:
- Dennis J. Cooper, 46: Possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (five counts).
- Christopher Shannon Wells, 47: Domestic battery, domestic assault, disorderly conduct.
- Kaleb Rose, 23: Contributing a controlled substance to a minor, pubic intoxication.
- Jackie Bailey, 40: Multiple outstanding capias for driving revoked, possession of a controlled substance (prohibited person), possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, public intoxication, indecent exposure.