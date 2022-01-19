CHAPMANVILLE — West Virginia State Police charged a St. Albans, W.Va., man with misdemeanor domestic battery and domestic assault over a reported assault involving his sister.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Troopers M.J. Miller, T.D. Adkins and R.L. Morgan were dispatched by Logan County 911 to a home at Huckleberry Road in the Chapmanville area over a woman who had shown up at the residence with her face covered in blood and saying she had been beaten.
When police arrived, they identified the female victim and she was, according to the complaint, bleeding from her bottom lip. The victim told police that she and her brother, who is identified in the complaint as Troy Jarrell, 44, of St. Albans, had gotten into an argument because he had some of his sister’s belongings and wouldn’t give them back.
The victim told police that she began to run away, at which time Jarrell started chasing her with a knife and screaming he was going to kill her.
Police made contact with Jarrell at a nearby house at Huckleberry Road, where he was observed to have blood on his hand and a scratch mark on his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Jarrell was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court on a $3,500 bond by Magistrate Dwight Williamson. As of press time Tuesday, he remains behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.