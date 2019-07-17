LYBURN A man from Lyburn faces charges of strangulation and domestic battery following an alleged incident with his wife in June.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on June 28, Deputy Barry A. Mynes Jr. received a walk-in complaint from a female who said her husband, William Chippent, 36, of Lyburn, had choked and struck her on or about June 10.
The female victim gave a written statement in which she said Chippent became angry with her when she refused to be intimate with him late that night. She reportedly said that he started choking her and accusing her of cheating.
Chippent reportedly began to repeatedly slap his wife in the face. She said she continued to try to tell him to stop, but she could not speak due to him choking her.
After three to four minutes, she said, Chippent released her, at which time she was able to sneak and call 911. She also said that since the incident, she had temporarily lost hearing in her left ear and her left pupil had erupted.
Chippent was arraigned on a $5,000 bond by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson. He has since posted the bond.