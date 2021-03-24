LOGAN — Sheriff’s Deputies in Logan County arrested a man after they say he made threats to emergency room staff at Logan Regional Medical Center and then became confrontational with police when they arrived.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Coty Crum responded to LRMC on Sunday, March 21, after reports of a disorderly man making threats to emergency room staff. Crum says that when he arrived, he spoke with ER staff, who said that Austin Murphy, 35, was making threats to the staff and acting belligerently.
Murphy was stopped by hospital security outside his room. According to Crum, Murphy was immediately confrontational and refused to comply with any demands. He was then taken into custody.
While talking to Murphy, he reportedly told Crum he had been doing methamphetamine.
Murphy has been charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and assault on healthcare workers. He was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail, where he was jailed on a multiple 10% and surety bond of $2,000.