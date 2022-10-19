Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PECKS MILL — A Logan County man was charged with murder in connection to the death of his mother-in-law on Saturday night.

Zachary Curtis Ball, 22 of Stollings is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lamanda Vance, 42, who was reported to be Ball’s mother-in-law. Police responded to the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. in the Huffman Branch Road area of Pecks Mill.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you