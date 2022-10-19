PECKS MILL — A Logan County man was charged with murder in connection to the death of his mother-in-law on Saturday night.
Zachary Curtis Ball, 22 of Stollings is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lamanda Vance, 42, who was reported to be Ball’s mother-in-law. Police responded to the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. in the Huffman Branch Road area of Pecks Mill.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Deputy T.C. Johnson responded to a 911 call in regard to an active shooter at the Huffman Branch residence. While Johnson was on his way to the scene, 911 informed him that the suspect was Ball, who had fled on foot toward the main road.
When police arrived, an individual informed them of which direction Ball traveled, and he was later found inside of a ditch drainer. While he was being escorted to the patrol vehicle, police say Ball’s breath emitted the scent of alcohol.
Police say Ball also began to utter that he “f***ed up” and that he “shot her.” Police advised Ball not to speak about the incident, but he continued to utter the same statements, according to the report.
While on scene, police discovered Vance on the front porch of the residence deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Vance’s daughter stated that Ball had shot her mother and then walked away from the scene while carrying the firearm with him, according to the criminal complaint.
Ball is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail without bond. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.