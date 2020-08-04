DAVIN – A man has been charged with second degree murder following a stabbing death that happened in the Davin area of Logan County on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, police responded to a 911 call at Yellow Bird Hill at Davin after the caller and the accused, Joshua Dwain Gwinn, 29, told 911 operators that he had stabbed Roger Dale Endicott, 49.
When police arrived, Deputy J.C. Morrison observed Gwinn standing at the end of the driveway attempting to flag him down. As Morrison exited his cruiser, Gwinn reportedly stated that he had stabbed Endicott.
Endicott's daughter, Rachel Endicott, was on scene and attempted to perform CPR her father. According to the press release, Rachel Endicott and Gwinn were engaged.
Prior to the stabbing, Gwinn and Rachel Endicott were at the residence removing some of their belongings, and at some point, a fight happened between Gwinn and Roger Endicott. Endicott sustained fatal injuries after being stabbed multiple times, and Gwinn then called 911 and reported the incident.
Endicott was pronounced dead at the scene.
After being arrested, Gwinn was transported to the Peach Creek Post for questioning, where he was given his interview and Miranda rights.
Gwinn has been charged with second degree murder. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.