CHAPMANVILLE — A man from Madison was arrested by Chapmanville Police after they say he drove under the influence and was found with drugs and loaded firearms while three children were inside the vehicle.
Derek Shawn Green, 37, of Madison, is charged with DUI third offense, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and child neglect creating risk of serious injury. In a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Chapmanville Police say the arrest was made Friday, May 21, after Cpl. E.C. Ferrell and Sgt. C.L. Sammons observed a black Land Rover traveling southbound on Main Street.
Police say they observed the vehicle swerve off the road and make a U-turn on Main Street at which time it began traveling northbound. Police pulled the vehicle over for reckless driving and traveling left of center. The vehicle pulled off the road near David Scott Insurance at a high speed and slammed on the brakes just before striking a building, according to the report.
Police say they observed a lot of movement from Green and the front passenger through the rear glass of the vehicle. They further noted that he was “sweating profusely and appeared to be very nervous” while speaking to the police officers and that he had pinpoint pupils and trouble controlling his movements.
Citing officer safety, Green and the front passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle. Upon gaining consent from Green to search the vehicle, police say they found a small baggy containing a white crystal-like substance weighing approximately 1.72 grams stuffed into a cigarette packet and shoved up under the driver’s seat.
Police also reportedly located three firearms inside the vehicle: a loaded .22 caliber revolver handgun and an unloaded 9mm Hi-Point beneath the front passenger seat and a loaded 9mm Taurus in the floor behind the driver’s seat, where police say a juvenile was seated.
The front passenger, she reportedly told police that the 9mm Taurus was originally located in the center console when the traffic stop was initiated. Based on that information, police say they believe the movement they saw while approaching the vehicle was Green moving the firearm to the backseat in an attempt to conceal it, and in doing so, he placed it within arm’s reach of the juvenile, as well as two other children.
Police say they also believe some of the movement was Green trying to conceal the baggy containing the white substance.
Upon placing Green into custody, he stated to police that he was having a panic attack. Police called EMS to the scene and while attempting to help EMS with his care, Green reportedly informed EMS that he had used methamphetamine that morning prior to operating the vehicle. Green was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for further care and while there, he gave police consent for a blood draw.
Upon running his driver’s license through Logan County 911, Green was found to have his license revoked for multiple DUIs — two active dating to April 5, 2005, and Oct. 13, 2017, and an active DUI with a minor in the vehicle dated April 3, 2003. Green was also found to have been previously convicted for multiple felonies, which revoked his right to possess firearms.
Green has since posted bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority.