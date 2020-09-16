CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Police arrested a man Sept. 7 after an overdose in the bathroom of the Towne N’ Country Foodland grocery store.
Sgt. C.L. Sammons of the Chapmanville Police Department writes in a criminal complaint that he received a call through 911 dispatch at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sept. 7 about a man who was passed out and possibly overdosed on a toilet inside the Towne N’ Country Foodland store. Sammons said he found a man laying face down in the bathroom unconscious, but breathing.
EMS administered Naloxone (Narcan) to the man, who woke up.
Richard McGladdery, 41, of Chapmanville, was arrested after he refused to go to the hospital with EMS.
He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
McGladdery is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail. The West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority has no bond information available at this time.