DAVIN — A man from Davin is charged with third degree sexual abuse following a police forensic interview of a 16-year-old female.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on March 2, Cpl. T.D. Boggs of the West Virginia State Police conducted a forensic interview of a 16-year-old female at the Logan Child Advocacy Center. In the interview, the female reportedly stated that she was staying at her cousin’s residence with the accused, Ronald Seaburn Green, 42, of Davin.
The female reportedly said that Green would give her unwanted massages while placing his hands lower on her body. She also reportedly advised that he would touch her breasts and private area, even under her clothing.
The victim advised that when she woke up, Green would be standing at her bedside.
Lastly, the victim told police that she would quit going to the residence to see her cousin and that she “doesn’t like to be around older guys.”
Green was arraigned on a $100,000 multiple 10% and surety bond by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez. As of press time, Green is behind bars at the Central Regional Jail in Sutton, W.Va.
Other recent felony arrest reports from Logan County Magistrate Court include:
Charles Howard Adams, 59, of Chapmanville: Prohibited person in possession of firearm; possession of marijuana.
Lowell Mason Varney, 48, of Pecks Mill: Failure to update as a sex offender (three counts).
James Edward Frye, 37, of Holden: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Nicholas James Albright, 19, of Man: Possession with intent to deliver, discharging firearm within 500 feet of dwelling; prohibited person (habitual user).
Roy Lee Newsome, 43, of Pecks Mill: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts).
James Michael Smith, 33, of Robinette: Burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property.
John Sheppard, 30, of Logan: Grand larceny, nighttime burglary.