CHAPMANVILLE — A man faces charges of wanton endangerment and shooting near or across a roadway after he reportedly fired shots at a truck being driven by his girlfriend.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around noon Dec. 31 when deputies responded to a shots fired call along Airport Road near Chapmanville. While officers were en route, the suspect phoned 911 and said he attempted to stop his girlfriend, who was in their truck on U.S. 119, and fired a shot at the tires when she sped away.
Sgt. Nick Booth of the LCSD made contact with the suspect’s vehicle at the Logan entrance to the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center on U.S. 119. The suspect was identified as Joseph S. Adkins II, 23, of West Fork.
Adkins was reportedly in possession of a Taurus Judge revolver, along with one spent shell casing and four unfired rounds in his pocket.
Adkins was charged with wanton endangerment and shooting near or across a roadway and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail. He has since posted bail.