Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221228-log-cyrus.jpeg
Buy Now

Michael Keith Cyrus

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

OMAR — Police arrested a man on Christmas Eve after they say he stole a Jeep Liberty and wrecked it over the side of a mountain.

The incident happen at around 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the Omar area of W.Va. Route 44. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched by county 911 to the Little General store at Omar over a possible stolen vehicle complaint.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags