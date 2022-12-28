OMAR — Police arrested a man on Christmas Eve after they say he stole a Jeep Liberty and wrecked it over the side of a mountain.
The incident happen at around 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the Omar area of W.Va. Route 44. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched by county 911 to the Little General store at Omar over a possible stolen vehicle complaint.
The caller told 911 that the vehicle was a black Jeep Liberty and noted that the person who stole it was Michael Keith Cyrus, 22, of Charleston. Police were told that Cyrus, who is the accused, began traveling toward Horsepen Mountain after stealing the vehicle.
When police arrived on scene, they obtained video footage showing the vehicle being stolen. The store’s cashier advised police that she went to school with the accused and had come into the store prior to the theft. The male victim advised that he was inside the store when his vehicle was stolen, according to the complaint.
The report states that police then searched the area in attempt to locate the vehicle and while doing so, they located the suspect, wearing the same sweatpants seen in the video footage, walking along W.Va. Route 44 just above Crystal Block. The suspect was detained and, according to police, was identified as Cyrus.
Police say the vehicle was found approximately 75 yards over a mountain side on a dirt road off W.Va. Route 44 approximately a half a mile from Cyrus. The vehicle had what police described as “disabling damage.”
According to police, Cyrus advised them that he was coming from Logan Regional Medical Center and hitchhiked a ride up the road. He was then transported to the Little General store in Omar, where the cashier positively identified him as the suspect who stole the vehicle. Cyrus also had a cigarette box in his pocket, and the cashier was able to print off a receipt where Cyrus bought the cigarettes from the store.
Cyrus has been charged with felony grand larceny and destruction of property. At press time, he was behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $75,000 full cash only bond, having been arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson.