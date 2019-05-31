CHAPMANVILLE - A Chapmanville man is charged with strangulation, domestic assault and other offenses after an alleged domestic situation with his girlfriend.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan Country Magistrate Court, on May 23, Deputy Barry Mynes Jr. with the Logan County Sheriff's Department answered a 911 call from a woman who had been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend and the accused, Ronald Dale Hall, 59, of Chapmanville.
The woman gave a written statement in which she reportedly said that Hall had held her against her will all night due to her not buying drugs for him. She then said Hall made her go inside the residence to her bedroom and he threatened to kill her.
Hall then reportedly began to break her belongings and continued to be physically violent toward her, according to her written statement. She said Hall began to choke her several times, all while holding her against her will and refusing to let her leave. Hall eventually fled the residence at around 6 a.m. in her vehicle, according to her statement.
While being processed at the LCSD, police reportedly found a small baggy inside of Hall's wallet that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Hall is charged with strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, unlawful restraint, destruction of property, joy riding and possession of a controlled substance.
Hall has since posted bond.
FLEEING: A man from Harts sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail for allegedly being found with illegal substances and trying to flee during a traffic stop.
According to a criminal complaint, Senior Trooper Z.S. Holden with the West Virginia State Police was conducting routine road patrol in the Chapmanville area on May 23 when he noticed a red Toyota Corolla with a W.Va. registration that had expired in July 2017. When Holden attempted to pull the Corolla over, the driver reportedly fled on W.Va. 3 toward Chapmanville.
The Corolla turned onto a dead-end driveway at June Bug Drive. Holden identified the driver to be Nathan Earl Riffe, 39, of Harts. According to the complaint, Riffe said he turned up the driveway in an attempt to evade Holden.
It was found that Riffe has two prior felony convictions for driving revoked (third offense) on Jan. 6, 2011, and Aug. 7, 2009. He was arrested without further incident. Holden noted that Riffe was unable to provide insurance for the Corolla as well.
Upon a search, Holden reportedly found two suboxone films in Riffe's right front pocket. Riffe is charged with driving revoked (third offense), fleeing in vehicle, expired registration, no insurance and simply possession of a schedule III controlled substance. On May 24, he was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $10,000 surety bond and as of press time Wednesday, is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.