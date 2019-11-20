LOGAN — A man from Ethel has reportedly confessed to setting the massive Fox Apartments fire in downtown Logan on Nov. 8.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on Monday, on Nov. 12, Troopers T.D. Fields and T.J. Hannon of the West Virginia State Police Logan detachment obtained a Mirandized audio recorded statement from Paul David Wiley, 27, of Ethel. Police say Wiley confessed to setting the fire to the abandoned complex, which was located on the 400 block of Stratton Street.
Crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and firefighters were still battling the flames three hours later by 4 a.m. In the middle of fighting the fire, the building collapsed into the street, destroying two vehicles and damaging more.
The building had been vacant for quite some time and had caught fire several times dating back to at least 2011. City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett said they had been called to the complex at least 10 times within the past few years.
The fire displaced 35 residents in the adjacent Ernie Sullins Apartments, but most have been allowed to return. The building that burned has since been demolished.
Wiley has been charged with second degree arson. On Monday, he was arraigned on a $50,000 cash only bond by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez.
Wiley’s arrest was made as part of a joint investigation between the City of Logan Police Department and the WVSP.