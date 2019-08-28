MALLORY - A man from Mallory was arrested recently on charges that he allegedly sexually abused a 4-year-old girl.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on or about Monday, Aug. 5, a father traveled with his 4-year-old daughter to the West Virginia State Police Detachment on Old Logan Road, where he reported sexual abuse to Sgt. C.S. Maynard.
According to the complaint, the 4-year-old said that Vernon Lawrence Manns Jr., 48, of Mallory, made her perform oral sex on him in exchange for bubblegum.
The juvenile told the details of the reported sexual abuse multiple times to individuals and further disclosed the details during a forensic interview.
The girl had been residing in a home with Manns for approximately two years but were not related. Police said that all details given by the girl were consistent with one another on several occasions.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, Maynard made contact with Manns at Logan County Magistrate Court. After written Miranda warning was provided to him, Manns reportedly confessed that he had performed a sexual act on the girl on or around Feb. 27, 2018, when she was only 3 years old. Manns confirmed that these acts happened inside his residence near Mallory, a community located near the town of Man.
Manns was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned on a $25,000 cash only bond and, as of press time, is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Logan County Child Protective Services and the Logan County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.