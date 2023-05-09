MAN — During its regular monthly meeting Monday evening, the Man Town Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to remove all of the town’s parking meters.
The ordinance amends and modifies any prior town ordinances relating to parking meters. Under the new ordinance, all parking meters in town have been eliminated and in their place is now a two-hour parking limit for designated public parking spaces between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular weekdays.
As previously reported by The Logan Banner, the action to remove the meters was one of Mayor John Fekete’s first goals he had in mind after being appointed mayor in February. At that time, he stated that removing parking meters could help bring more business into town.
“I hate the thought that a person would not come into town or stop to visit a shop because they didn’t have a quarter or, you know, they didn’t want to spend a quarter,” Fekete said, “So, I think that’ll help more people want to come into town. We’re going to get all our lines for our parking spaces painted, get our curbs painted, try to find a professional come in and do that. That’ll make the main street and the side streets look a little bit better.”
The ordinance was approved by council with unanimous vote after Fekete read it aloud by title only. Although the ordinance is now in full effect, most of the town’s meters were already gone as of Monday evening.
In other news from Monday’s council meeting, council members voted to:
Approve a final budget adjustment for fiscal year 2023-2024
Reschedule the June 12 council meeting to June 19
Approve a $200 per hour rate for additional services provided by town attorney Kendal Partlow
Council also discussed an ongoing issue with jake brakes on the hill overlooking the town and speeders in South Man. Fekete warned that the town will begin issuing tickets to crack down on both issues.
Partlow and town police chief J.D. Brown both noted that signs explaining the prohibition of jake brakes will first need to be erected before that rule is enforced.