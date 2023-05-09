Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — During its regular monthly meeting Monday evening, the Man Town Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to remove all of the town’s parking meters.

The ordinance amends and modifies any prior town ordinances relating to parking meters. Under the new ordinance, all parking meters in town have been eliminated and in their place is now a two-hour parking limit for designated public parking spaces between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular weekdays.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

