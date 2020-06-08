CORA – An SUV crashed into the Rich gas station and convenience store along Holden Road at Cora on Sunday evening.
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. Sunday. According to Trooper T.J. Hannon of the West Virginia State Police, James Cochran, 45, of Whitman simply did not stop when he pulled the silver Kia Sportage SUV he was driving into the parking lot.
“We watched the video. He basically just pulled in, and he went to pull in the spot there where he was, and he just kept driving,” Hannon said. “He didn’t come to a stop or anything, he just kept driving.”
Hannon added that Cochran explained to police that he was tired and had worked all day. Cochran passed all field sobriety tests and was declared sober.
According to Hannon, Cochran did not have a driver’s license, however, so he was written two tickets for no operator's and failure to maintain control, both of which are non-arrestable offenses.
Hannon said the store will likely have to replace the door frame and possibly at least two windows.
“I’m still waiting on the estimate. I guess they’re going to have to have someone higher than them come in and give me an estimate for the report,” Hannon said. “No one was hurt. I’m just glad to see no one was hurt and no one was coming out of the door or anything like that.”
Not much damage was reported to the SUV Cochran was driving. The scene was finally cleared when the vehicle was towed away by Premium Towing around 9:40 p.m.